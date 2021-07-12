Brokerages Expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.42 Billion

Brokerages expect that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will post $3.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.74 billion and the lowest is $3.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources posted sales of $859.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 298.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year sales of $14.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.17 billion to $15.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $17.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.04 billion to $19.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PXD. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.04.

PXD opened at $158.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.17. The firm has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 58.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $175.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

