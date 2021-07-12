Brokerages Expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $378.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to post $378.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $391.73 million and the lowest is $340.92 million. Vornado Realty Trust reported sales of $343.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VNO shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

VNO traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.14. 40,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,457. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.91. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 83.79%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

