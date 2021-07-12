Brokerages Set Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) PT at $164.50

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $213.00.

AMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $160.49 per share, with a total value of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMG. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

AMG traded up $2.47 on Wednesday, hitting $179.25. 4,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,912. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $62.19 and a 52 week high of $176.98. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.45.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.