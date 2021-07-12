Brokerages Set Future plc (LON:FUTR) PT at GBX 3,265.25

Shares of Future plc (LON:FUTR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,265.25 ($42.66).

FUTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,090 ($40.37) price target on shares of Future in a report on Friday, June 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Future from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,321 ($43.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 3,140 ($41.02) price objective on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

LON:FUTR opened at GBX 3,132 ($40.92) on Friday. Future has a one year low of GBX 1,172 ($15.31) and a one year high of GBX 3,272 ($42.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of £3.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,843.39.

In other news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 200,000 shares of Future stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,876 ($37.58), for a total value of £5,752,000 ($7,515,024.82).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

