Brokerages Set Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Price Target at $129.50

Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

In other news, Director John H. Chuang purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,246,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total value of $292,606.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,028.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth $206,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 4th quarter worth about $3,199,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,333,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,643,000 after buying an additional 434,950 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOOR opened at $113.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.74. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $76.36 and a 12 month high of $132.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.75.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $646.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.32 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

