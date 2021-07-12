Brokerages Set Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target at $91.43

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.43.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth $46,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,283. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $96.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.26.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.