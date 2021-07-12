Brokerages Set Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) PT at $25.00

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

RSI opened at $11.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a PE ratio of -1,186.00. Rush Street Interactive has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.71.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $111.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 232,500 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $2,906,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSI. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 167.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,710,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,850 shares during the period. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,606,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,436,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 942.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,621,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,961 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 70.2% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Street Interactive

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.