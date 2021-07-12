Brokerages Set Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) PT at GBX 573.20

Shares of Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 573.20 ($7.49).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VSVS shares. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.82) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Vesuvius from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Vesuvius alerts:

VSVS opened at GBX 535.50 ($7.00) on Friday. Vesuvius has a 52 week low of GBX 362.80 ($4.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 595 ($7.77). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,677.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.44, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.