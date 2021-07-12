Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 151.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,122 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,729 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,881,512,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,922,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,343 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $148,083,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $139,831,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,949,172 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $321,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,460 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $119.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $212.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $91.71 and a 52-week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

