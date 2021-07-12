Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Invests $3.45 Million in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,664.81.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 944 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total value of $4,111,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,238,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,592.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,414.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,067.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1,597.98.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.