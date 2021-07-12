Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 60,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 28.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $67.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.94 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 53.97% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. Affirm’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.29.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

