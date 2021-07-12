Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 142,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 46.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,834 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,225,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,760,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,846,000 after buying an additional 1,026,520 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,498,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,981,000 after buying an additional 792,692 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,507,000.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $58,902.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $64,968.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 578,185 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,830 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELY opened at $32.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.85. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 2.12.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

