Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,705 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.61.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $122.40 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $46.03 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The firm has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.89%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.