Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 1,591 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 100.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 27.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $46.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of -10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.16. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $54.08.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

In other news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,704,073.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.92.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

