Brown Advisory Inc. Has $4.63 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 165.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,999 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,941 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 165,798 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,415 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 518,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,245,000 after buying an additional 92,116 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 345,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $18,848,000 after buying an additional 176,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.31.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $49.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.48 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.59. The firm has a market cap of $92.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 1.56.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

