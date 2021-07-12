Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,327 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.44% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 26.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMRK opened at $12.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.49 million, a PE ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.81. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $13.50.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 58.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 235.29%.

LMRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

