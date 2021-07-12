Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,330 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 230,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after buying an additional 23,520 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,865,000. Capital One Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 55.8% during the first quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWX opened at $57.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.71. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $44.49 and a twelve month high of $59.19.

