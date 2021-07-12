Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 687 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.14% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 14,669 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 430,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,513,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WRE shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

NYSE WRE opened at $24.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.17 and a beta of 0.93. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.78.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $69.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

