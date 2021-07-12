Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 926 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 84,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $12,010,511.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,214 shares of company stock worth $34,321,615. Company insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $148.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.04. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $91.84 and a 52 week high of $149.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.32.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.14%.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.