Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) is Engine NO. 1 LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Engine NO. 1 LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 77,000 shares during the period. Bunge comprises about 6.7% of Engine NO. 1 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Engine NO. 1 LLC owned 0.16% of Bunge worth $18,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BG stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,554. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

