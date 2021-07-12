Bytom (BTM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $86.02 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 12th. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0596 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges. Bytom has a market cap of $86.02 million and approximately $12.01 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.23 or 0.00417052 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008726 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000604 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000044 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,690,480,725 coins and its circulating supply is 1,443,195,794 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

