Caas Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 74,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of I-Mab by 66.7% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of I-Mab by 828.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,203,000 after buying an additional 132,595 shares during the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of I-Mab by 274.2% in the first quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 495,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,041,000 after buying an additional 363,453 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of I-Mab in the first quarter worth about $20,390,000. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of I-Mab in the first quarter worth about $8,089,000. 32.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IMAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. China Renaissance Securities lifted their price objective on I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. I-Mab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

IMAB stock opened at $80.70 on Monday. I-Mab has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.32.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

