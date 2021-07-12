Caas Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 175,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 0.20% of NMI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NMI by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 974,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,072,000 after buying an additional 121,376 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in NMI by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after buying an additional 146,259 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in NMI by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 265,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after buying an additional 23,285 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in NMI during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in NMI during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NMI alerts:

In other news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 23,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $551,136.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $882,888.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,784 shares of company stock worth $1,560,828 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $21.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.67. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $26.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. NMI had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $115.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

NMIH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their target price on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.