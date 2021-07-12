Caas Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 81,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 0.55% of OneWater Marine as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in OneWater Marine during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OneWater Marine during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in OneWater Marine by 533.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their target price on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut OneWater Marine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities upped their target price on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneWater Marine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ ONEW opened at $41.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 3.96. OneWater Marine Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $56.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $329.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.54 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 26.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director John Troiano sold 165,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $8,491,329.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $70,665.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,795.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,762 shares of company stock worth $10,554,826 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

