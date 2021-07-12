Caas Capital Management LP Invests $5.40 Million in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,400,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 0.13% of Olink Holding AB (publ) at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter worth about $36,000,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter worth about $24,044,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter worth about $19,239,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter worth about $15,474,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter worth about $15,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Sunday, June 6th.

OLK stock opened at $35.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.93. Olink Holding AB has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $42.20.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

