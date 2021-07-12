Caas Capital Management LP Lowers Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Caas Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 76.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 319,598 shares during the quarter. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Family Management Corp increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 49,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.7% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 268,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,951,000 after acquiring an additional 32,292 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.9% during the first quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 61,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 34,705 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 11,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 84.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,314,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,005,000 after acquiring an additional 602,256 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $67.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $149.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.88. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $67.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

In other news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

