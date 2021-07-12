Caas Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 147,130 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,874,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the first quarter worth about $716,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,467,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,602,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $837,000. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $29.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.24. Primoris Services Co. has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $818.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.00 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.21%. Analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.71%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRIM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

