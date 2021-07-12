Caas Capital Management LP Takes $2.97 Million Position in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $188,000.

Shares of SCLEU opened at $9.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.98. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

