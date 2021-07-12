Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.92.

Several research firms have recently commented on WHD. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays raised Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Get Cactus alerts:

In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,717,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,137,938.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,593 shares in the company, valued at $692,612.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,442,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,660,000 after purchasing an additional 131,176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,130,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,477,000 after buying an additional 371,451 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,665,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,614,000 after buying an additional 115,262 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 4.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,265,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,367,000 after purchasing an additional 90,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 67.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,189,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,030,000 after purchasing an additional 879,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WHD opened at $38.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.22 and a beta of 2.41. Cactus has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $44.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $84.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cactus will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.