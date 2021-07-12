Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.47% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cactus is ahead of most peers since its highly-engineered products can yield improved pad drilling and completion efficiencies. Along with the enhancement of safety measures, the most advanced wellhead and frac solutions which Cactus offers can deliver significant time savings. A fleet of frac valves and ancillary equipment is also being maintained by Cactus that creates short-term rental income. Notably, with no bank debt outstanding, the firm’s balance sheet is significantly healthy. However, higher equipment reactivation costs can affect Cactus' bottom line. Moreover, the company has been persistently paying lower dividend yields than the industry’s composite stocks. Also, its operating cash flows are declining. Lower spending by upstream firms is still affecting equipment demand. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

NYSE WHD traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $37.80. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,462. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.22 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $44.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.18.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $84.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cactus news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,612.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,717,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,137,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,189,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,030,000 after acquiring an additional 879,560 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 874.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 815,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,975,000 after acquiring an additional 731,913 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,311,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,475,000 after acquiring an additional 579,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 458.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 674,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,639,000 after acquiring an additional 553,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

