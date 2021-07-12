Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Purchased by Samlyn Capital LLC

Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,336,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,922 shares during the quarter. Caesars Entertainment makes up 1.6% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Samlyn Capital LLC owned about 0.64% of Caesars Entertainment worth $116,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,892,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,033 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,656,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,085 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 953.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,206,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,799,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,933,000 after acquiring an additional 568,574 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CZR shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock traded up $1.70 on Monday, hitting $98.56. 22,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,332,227. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.06 and a 12-month high of $113.46. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 3.18.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $40,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,628.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total transaction of $268,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,262.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,379 over the last quarter. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

