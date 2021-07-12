Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 74.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,189 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on IQV. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Stephens raised shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.56.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $251.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.60 and a 1-year high of $254.05.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

