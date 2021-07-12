Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $598,000 Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,511,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,374,446,000 after purchasing an additional 363,926 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,638,000 after purchasing an additional 157,374 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,453,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,794,112,000 after purchasing an additional 137,973 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1,238.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 130,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,016,000 after purchasing an additional 121,210 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.14.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $660.06 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $406.67 and a 52 week high of $688.03. The firm has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 244.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $639.28.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.10 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total value of $7,154,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.67, for a total value of $6,546,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,637,525. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

