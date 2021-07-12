Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Invests $287,000 in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in OGE Energy by 592.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $33.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.09. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $35.46.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.94 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.46) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 77.40%.

OGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays raised OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

