Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 6,261 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 74.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,109 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 6,261 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $66,257,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 72,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after acquiring an additional 24,534 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,405 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,130 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.07.

Shares of FFIV opened at $190.86 on Monday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.79 and a 12-month high of $216.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $45,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,535.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $95,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,326.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,843 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,831. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.