CalAmp Corp. (NYSE:CAMP) CEO Jeffery R. Gardner Purchases 1,000 Shares

CalAmp Corp. (NYSE:CAMP) CEO Jeffery R. Gardner bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $12,900.00.

CalAmp stock remained flat at $$12.28 during mid-day trading on Monday. 2,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

