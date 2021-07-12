Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,357,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,011,000 after purchasing an additional 355,860 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,032,000 after acquiring an additional 991,313 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 371,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,070,000 after acquiring an additional 186,878 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 61,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $107.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $88.58 and a 52-week high of $119.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.4964 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.07.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

