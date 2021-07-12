Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Buys C$43,732.60 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut acquired 974 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$44.90 per share, with a total value of C$43,732.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,165,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$97,242,579.10.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.21, for a total transaction of C$221,050.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.08, for a total transaction of C$225,400.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.98, for a total transaction of C$224,875.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Stephen W. Laut sold 7,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.97, for a total value of C$307,275.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total value of C$2,460,420.00.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$44.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$43.06. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of C$19.77 and a one year high of C$46.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.74 billion and a PE ratio of 23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.15 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$49.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.83.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

