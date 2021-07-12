Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$56.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$47.83.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$44.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$52.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.06. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$19.77 and a 1 year high of C$46.36.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.15 billion. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 93.07%.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total transaction of C$2,460,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,195,360 shares in the company, valued at C$90,025,127.52. Also, Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.76, for a total transaction of C$547,524.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,237 shares in the company, valued at C$2,517,055.65. Insiders sold 210,699 shares of company stock valued at $9,129,371 over the last ninety days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

