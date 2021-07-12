Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Receives C$39.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$39.88.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CWB shares. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$41.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of TSE:CWB traded up C$0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$34.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,129. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.24. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$22.05 and a twelve month high of C$37.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

