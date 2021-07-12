Caption Management LLC Has $695,000 Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Caption Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 61.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 252.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Tronox during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tronox alerts:

NYSE:TROX opened at $20.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.59. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.66.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Tronox had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $891.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

TROX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tronox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Tronox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other Tronox news, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $107,732.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,904.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sipho Abednego Nkosi sold 28,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $663,709.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,062.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,832 shares of company stock worth $1,729,816. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.