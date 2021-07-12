Caption Management LLC Makes New $3.51 Million Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,506,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $488,714.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,340.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,496 shares of company stock worth $3,174,440 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALB. Cowen began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

Shares of ALB opened at $176.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.42. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $79.06 and a twelve month high of $188.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.