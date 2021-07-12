Caption Management LLC Purchases Shares of 368,989 Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 368,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 17.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 44.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 43.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLMT opened at $7.06 on Monday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CLMT. Zacks Investment Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products that are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

