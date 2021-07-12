Caption Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Caption Management LLC lessened its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 83.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 63,500 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Gentex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 41,211 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 8,236.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentex alerts:

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $33.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.04. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $24.74 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Gentex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

In other Gentex news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $140,835.48. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $678,389 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.