Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up approximately 1.0% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $90,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $617.00 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $292.28 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $625.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.86.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

