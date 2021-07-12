Captrust Financial Advisors Decreases Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 401,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,374 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.06% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $43,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,739,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 51,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 30,344 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 420,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $111.59 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $65.54 and a twelve month high of $116.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.14.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

