Captrust Financial Advisors Has $28.44 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,049 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $28,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP stock opened at $221.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.86. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $164.66 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $147.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.27.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.