Captrust Financial Advisors Has $37.67 Million Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,724,078 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,618 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $37,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVN. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

DVN opened at $28.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.74. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.35. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -488.89%.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.24.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

