Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 11.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 618,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,440 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Nutrien were worth $33,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,324,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,155,000 after buying an additional 723,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,223,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,003,000 after purchasing an additional 237,367 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,989,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,191 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,267,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,063 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,383,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,124,000 after purchasing an additional 889,941 shares during the period. 63.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NTR opened at $61.21 on Monday. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.13.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. Nutrien’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTR shares. Susquehanna raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.85.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

