Carlos M. Garcia Sells 4,269 Shares of Professional Holding Corp. (NYSE:PFHD) Stock

Professional Holding Corp. (NYSE:PFHD) Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,269 shares of Professional stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $77,525.04.
Shares of PFHD traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,844. Professional Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $19.25.
