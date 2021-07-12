Carlos M. Garcia Sells 4,269 Shares of Professional Holding Corp. (NYSE:PFHD) Stock

Professional Holding Corp. (NYSE:PFHD) Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,269 shares of Professional stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $77,525.04.

Shares of PFHD traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,844. Professional Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $19.25.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

